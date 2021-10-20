Breaking: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57.
Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion.
Tesla (TSLA) shares are trading $858.74 in the after market, a change of -0.81% on Wednesdays close.
See more here on why the earnings beat may not be enough to keep the recent rally in Tesla (TSLA) stock going.
