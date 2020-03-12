Breaking: S&P 500 erases 7%, level one circuit breaker triggered

For the second time this week, the level-one circuit breaker in the US stock markets got triggered with the S&P 500 erasing 7% minutes after the opening bell.

As trading is suspended for 15 minutes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are down 8.3% and 7.35%, respectively.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last down 21.75% on the day at 0.68%. Despite these developments, the greenback stays relatively resilient against its rivals with the US Dollar Index clinging to its daily gains near the 97 mark.