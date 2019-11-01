The US economy has gained 128,000 jobs in October, substantially better than expected. Moreover, it comes on top of an upward revision to September's figures – 180,000 against 136,000 reported initially. August was also revised, by 51,000. Combined, they total a whopping 95,000 jobs.
The jobless rise is up to 3.6% as expected and it is accompanied by a participation rate of 3.3%. Gains in food and services pushed employment higher. A substantial fall in manufacturing jobs is the result of the strike in General Motors – fully priced in by investors.
Wages are up 0.2% monthly and 3% yearly, within expectations.
The US Dollar is on the rise. EUR/USD is falling from around 1.1150 to 1.1130. GBP/USD is down to below 1.2950, and USD/JPY is up to 108.20.
Follow all the Non-Farm Payrolls updates live
Here is the move on the chart:
October's Non-Farm Payrolls report was expected to show an increase of only 89,000 jobs after 136,000 in September. The main reason for the downward drag stems from the long strike at General Motors. Nevertheless, the broader picture is of a gradual slowdown in net increases.
Wage growth was forecast to rise by 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly, better than the disappointing figures in September. The Unemployment Rate carried expectations for a minor rise from the 50-year low of 3.5% last time to 3.6% now.
The US Dollar has been on the back foot ahead of the publication, following the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed all but ruled out rate hikes but left the door open to cuts in the medium term. The bank is set to leave rates unchanged in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.1150 after upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 128,000 and on top of considerable upward revisions. The greenback is recovering from the dovish Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.