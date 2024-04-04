Breaking: Gold Price surges to the all-time high above $2,300 on weaker USD, Fed rate cut bet

Gold prices (XAU/USD) climbs to an all-time high above the $2,300 psychological round mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weaker-than-expected US ISM Services PMI data for March and the speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has reached its peak of the rate hike cycle boost yellow metal demand.
Gold gains momentum as markets expect the first rate cuts in June. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in nearly 62% odds of a rate cut at the Fed's June 11–12 policy meeting.
Market reaction
Gold price attracts some buyers above the $2,300 mark and has reached the record high of $2,305. At the time of writing, the gold price (XAU/USD) is trading around $2,298.04, down 0.11% on the day.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
