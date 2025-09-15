- XAU/USD trades at $3,680, with 95% probability of a 25 bps Fed cut and slim 5% odds for a 50 bps move.
- Technicals point to $3,700 test; dovish Fed stance could unlock upside toward $3,750 and $3,800 targets.
- Hawkish surprise or cautious guidance may prompt profit-taking after a sharp rally to record highs.
Gold (XAU/USD) price rallies on Monday, surpassing the previous record high of $3,674 and hitting $3,685, poised to challenge the $3,700 level in the near term, as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision.
Bullion extends rally beyond previous record with traders pricing near-certain Fed rate cut at September meeting
On Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points, as depicted by the CME FedWatch Tool. Odds are at 95%, and for a 50 bps is slim at 5%.
Gold Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold price is poised to challenge the $3,700 in the near term, though it will depend on the outcome of the Fed’s decision. A dovish cut could push prices past the abovementioned figure and clear the path towards $3,750 and $3,800. Otherwise, a hawkish Fed could lead traders to book profits and push Gold prices lower.
(This story was corrected on September 15 at 16:52 GMT to say that the Fed is expected to lower interest rates on Wednesday, not Tuesday.)
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
