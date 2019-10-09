Breaking: GBP/USD jumps on reports of EU concession on Irish backstop

The UK's Times reports that the EU is throwing the UK a "lifeline" over the Irish backstop in an attempt to salvage talks. Here is a quote from the newspaper's publication:
Diplomatic sources close to the talks said European governments are prepared to concede a unilateral revocation of the withdrawal treaty by Stormont after a period of time. The date of 2025 has been mooted, as long as both communities agree to it.
The concession relates to the mechanism related to the backstop, but not to the existence of it. It is essential to note the UK government opposes it. The offer may be insufficient to convince hardliners to back such an accord.
It is also unclear if Ireland is behind the deal. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejected previous suggestions of setting a time limit to the backstop.
GBP/USD has jumped to a daily high of 1.2291 after struggling around 1.22 earlier in the day. Brexit talks seemed doomed on Tuesday after an unfruitful conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Resistance awaits at 1.2310, 1.2390, and 1.2415. Support awaits at 1.22 and 1.2155.
Here is how the rise looks on the 15-minute chart:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 as the DUP rejected an EU offer for a time-limit on the Irish backstop. Earlier, the pound jumped on hopes for a deal. Negotiations continue.
USD/JPY turns higher for the day, comfortable above 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip to sub-107.00 levels and has now turned higher for the day, recovering a part of the overnight modest slide. The pair failed to capitalize on its goodish move up from the weekly bearish gap opening swing lows.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed
The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.