Breaking: Exxon Mobil (XOM) earnings beat estimates on EPS and revenue, Chevron (CVX) EPS in line

Exxon Mobil reported Q1 results on Thursday before the market opened. Earnings per share (EPS) was $0.65, ahead of estimates for $0.59. Revenue was $59.15 billion, also beating estimates for $54.6 billion.
Chevron (CVX) also reported earnings on Thursday. EPS was $0.90, in line with expectations, and revenue was $31 billion, ahead of the $30.37 billion estimate.
Both stocks had strong gains in the sessions prior to results.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock forecast
XOM shares are trading at $58.60 in Thursday's premarket, down 0.6%.
Chevron (CVX) stock forecast
CVX shares are trading at $104.56 in Thursday's premarket, down 2.2%.
