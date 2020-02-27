EUR/USD has hit the highest levels in three weeks, trading at 1.10 and completing a remarkable V-shaped recovery since setting a 2020 low at 1.0777 in mid-February.
Coronavirus has sent stock markets crashing and traders are flocking to safe-haven US bonds. In turn, lower yields are pricing in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve – even as soon as the March meeting.
The common currency is also benefiting from hopes that Germany unleashes fiscal stimulus to face the economic slowdown that began before the disease scare.
The International Monetary Fund has announced it will downgrade its global growth outlook.
Resistance awaits at 1.1020, followed by 1.1035, 1.1065, and 1.11. All served as either support or resistance levels when the currency pair was trending down earlier in February.
Support awaits at 1.0990, 1.0965, 1.0940, 1.0925, and 1.0895.
-- more to come
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
