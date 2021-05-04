Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC

Sotheby's one of the world's largest and most well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase, according to CNBC.
COIN stock forecast
COIN shares are trading at $291.8, down 0.8% in Tuesday's premarket.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD retreats further from two-week tops, weakens to $1,780 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. Resurgent USD demand, a modest pickup in the US bond yields exerted some pressure on the metal.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
