Breaking: China’s CPI inflation picks up to 0.8% YoY in December vs. 0.9% expected

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 0.8% in December after reporting a 0.7% increase in November, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Friday. The market forecast was for a 0.9% growth in the reported period.

Chinese CPI inflation came in at 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in December versus the previous reading of -0.1%.

China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 1.9% over the year in December, following a 2.2% fall in November. The data came in better than the market expectation of -2.0%.

Market reaction to China’s inflation data

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is holding lower ground near 0.6690 following the mixed Chinese inflation data, down 0.06% on the day.