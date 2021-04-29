Breaking: Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 earnings well ahead of consensus as EPS, revenue beat

Caterpillar (CAT) reported Q1 earnings before the open on Thursday. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.87, well ahead of the consensus for $1.94. Revenue was $11.9 billion again, far outstripping the consensus for $11.09 billion.

Caterpillar is seen as a bellwether of economic activity given its broad business profile across construction, mining, energy and industry.

Market Reaction

Caterpillar shares (CAT) are trading 2.3% higher at $237.69 in Thursday's premarket.

