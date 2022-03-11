Breaking: Canadian Economy adds 336.6K jobs in February versus 160K expected

The loonie has experienced immediate strength in the aftermath of the latest Canadian jobs figures. USD/CAD, which had been trading above 1.2750 prior to the release, has slumped into the 1.2720s and appears to be eyeing further near-term losses. Needless to say, the pair is at session lows and is eyeing a test of sub-1.2700 weekly lows.

Measures of labour market slack made for even more bullish reading. The Unemployment Rate dropped a full percentage point to 5.5% from 6.5%, well below the expected 6.2%. Meanwhile, the Participation Rate jumped to 65.4% from 65.0% in January, well above the expected rise to 65.1%. So a big jump in the total size of the Canadian labour force and a bigger than expected drop in the proportion of those still out of work. The YoY rate of Average Hourly Wages growth rose to 3.3% in February versus 2.4% the month prior.

The Canadian economy added 336,600 jobs in February, well above the median economist forecast for 160,000 jobs to have been added on the month, a report released by Statistics Canada on Friday showed. That marked a substantial improvement compared to January, when slightly more than 200,000 jobs were lost as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Canada and associated lockdowns and public health restrictions at the time.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.