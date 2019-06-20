The Bank of England has left its interest rate unchanged in a unanimous vote as expected but has changed its tone. The bank has cut its Q2 growth forecast to 0% from 0.2% and says it is seeing increasing signs that wage growth has leveled off. The BOE still intends to tighten its monetary policy albeit it at a limited and gradual pace.
Downside risks have increased in comparison to the previous rate decision.
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2700 after reaching a high of 1.2726 earlier in the day.
Follow all the updates in the BOE live coverage
The Bank of England was expected to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.75% in a unanimous vote. However, some have expected the BOE to alter its language and drop its intention to raise rates. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and other central banks have changed their policy amid low inflation and rising uncertainty related to trade.
In the UK, Brexit uncertainty is elevated while economic data has been mixed. Governor Mark Carney will deliver a speech at Mansion House later in the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after retail sales, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales fell by 0.5% in May as expected. The BOE's decision and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.