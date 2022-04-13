The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it had increased benchmark interest rates by 50 bps to 1.00% from 0.50%, as widely expected by analysts. The central bank also announced plans to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, also known as Quantitative Tightening (QT), from 25 April, given that it sees an increasing risk that expectations of elevated inflation could become entrenched. Interest rates will need to rise further and higher rates should moderate growth in domestic demand, the bank noted.
Additional Takeaways as summarised by Reuters:
- BoC will use monetary policy tools to return inflation to target and keep inflation expectations well-anchored.
- The BoC will end reinvestment in Canadian government bonds - maturing bonds will no longer be replaced and the balance sheet will thus decline over time.
- QT will complement increases in the policy rate, which is the bank's primary monetary policy instrument.
- The housing market in Canada, which has been exceptionally high, is expected to moderate.
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing new economic uncertainty, such as commodity price spikes and price disruptions and these are the main drivers for higher inflation forecast.
Economic forecasts and commentary in the new MPR
- The BoC hiked the outlook for Canadian inflation, which is now expected to average just below 6% through H1 2022, above the forecast in the January Monetary Policy Report (MPR), when the bank said it would be close to 5% in H1 2022.
- Inflation will remain well above the 1-3% control range until the end of 2022 and will steadily decline to around 2.5% in H2 2023 and 2% in 2024, the bank forecast.
- The Canadian economy is moving into excess demand, labor market conditions are tight and the economy is starting to operate beyond its productive capacity.
- The BoC said it is paying attention to how inflation expectations are evolving and noted that long-term inflation expecations remain anchored on target, while near-term expectations have risen.
- The effects of the Ukraine war to add 0.7% to CPI in 2022
- Overall, 2022 inflation is seen at 5.3% (vs previous estimate of 4.2%), 2023 inflation is seen at 2.8% (vs previous estimate of 2.3%) and 2024 inflation is seen at 2.1%.
- Risks to the inflation outlook are roughly balanced but upside risks are of greater concern because inflation is very high.
- The BoC projects 2021 Canada GDP growth was 4.6%, 2022 GDP growth is seen at 4.2% (vs previous estimate of 4.0%), 2023 GDP growth is seen at 3.2% (vs previous estimate of 3.5%) and 2024 GDP growth is seen at 2.2%.
- The output gap in Q1 was between -0.25% and +0.75%, higher than the Q4 estimate of -0.75% to +0.25%.
- Potential output growth is assumed to average about 2% a year over 2022-2024 vs the January forecast of 1.6% a year over 2021-2023.
- Total ownership of Canadian government bonds outstanding has dipped to 43% from 45% in January, while the value of total assets in Canadian government bonds has remained constant at C$430B.
- The BoC has updated its estimated range of nominal neutral interest rate to 2%-3%, 0.25% higher than in the April 2021 reassessment.
Market Reaction
The loonie saw a choppy reaction to the latest BoC policy announcement and MPR and currently trades a tad lower versus pre-announcement levels in the 1.2640s, where it is now flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains after US data, holds above 1.0800
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that producer inflation jumped to 11.2% on a yearly basis in March from 10% in February, the US Dollar Index turned positive on the day near 100.50.
GBP/USD tests 1.3000 as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD has erased its daily recovery gains and declined to the 1.3000 area. The greenback started to outperform its rivals after the US data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose at a stronger pace than expected in March.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,970
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,970 as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield pulls away from the daily high it set at 2.78% despite the stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) reading for March.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.