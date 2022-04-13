The loonie saw a choppy reaction to the latest BoC policy announcement and MPR and currently trades a tad lower versus pre-announcement levels in the 1.2640s, where it is now flat on the day.

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday that it had increased benchmark interest rates by 50 bps to 1.00% from 0.50%, as widely expected by analysts. The central bank also announced plans to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet, also known as Quantitative Tightening (QT), from 25 April, given that it sees an increasing risk that expectations of elevated inflation could become entrenched. Interest rates will need to rise further and higher rates should moderate growth in domestic demand, the bank noted.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.