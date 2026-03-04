Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.8% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 compared with the 0.4% growth in the third quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday. This reading came in stronger than the expectations of 0.6% expansion.

The annual fourth-quarter GDP grew by 2.6%, compared with the 2.1% growth in Q3, while above the consensus of a 2.2% increase.

Additional takeaways from the Australian GDP data

In nominal terms, GDP rose 1.8%.



The terms of trade rose 0.4%.



Household saving to income ratio rose to 6.9% from 6.1%.

Market reaction to Australia’s GDP data

The upbeat Australia GDP report fails to boost the Australian Dollar (AUD). The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7021, losing 0.31% on the day.