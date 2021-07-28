Breaking: Aussie CPI in line with expectations, AUD steady

Australia’s second-quarter Consumer Price Index has been published in line with expectations and there has been no market reaction, despite the headline being the highest since 2008.
Australia’s Q2 CPI
Australia Q2 CPI headline rate 3.8% YoY vs. expected 3.8%. 0.8% QoQ vs. expected 0.7% QoQ and prior 0.6%.
Trimmed mean remains below the Reserve Bank of Australia's target band of 2-3% and arrived at 1.6% YoY vs the prior 1.1%. This was expected and hence there has been no shakes in the currency market.
For the quarter, it arrived at 0.5% as expected bs the prior 0.3%.
AUD crosses update
AUD has stood still in response to the data as follows:
Additionally, the prior analysis EUR/AUD bulls banking on a benign Aussie CPI outcome, as not seen a boost as needed.
Aussie COVID lockdowns in focus
Meanwhile, markets are more concerned for Sydney’s lockdown that looks likely to be deeper and longer than markets first presumed.
It has been announced that it will extend for another 4-weeks. However, some analysts anticipate tight restrictions to continue until at least the end of September, such as analysts at ANZ Bank.
''There have also been lockdowns in Victorian and South Australia. As a result, we expect Gross Domestic Product to fall 1.3% QoQ in Q3, compared with our previous estimate of +0.4%,'' the analysts said.
''Further government support seems likely, and this will underpin a rebound in activity once restrictions lift. The RBA is also expected to pitch in by delaying the reduction in weekly bond purchases announced at its July Board meeting until at least November.''
Why CPI matters to traders?
The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has a significant impact on the market and the AUD valuation. The gauge is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in order to achieve its inflation mandate, which has major monetary policy implications. Rising consumer prices tend to be AUD bullish, as the RBA could hike interest rates to maintain its inflation target. The data is released nearly 25 days after the quarter ends.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens
GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation. US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting. The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.