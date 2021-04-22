Breaking: AT&T (T), SAP (SAP), Valero Energy (VLO) and DR Horton (DHI) report earnings

AT&T (T) reported strong earnings on Thursday before the open. Earnings per Share (EPS) came in at $0.86 versus forecasts of $0.78. Revenue of $43.94 billion beat estimates of $42.69 billion.

AT&T(T) cited strong wireless, fiber and HBO growth.

Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q1 EPS of $-1.73 ahead of estimates for a loss of $-1.89. Revenue also beat, coming in at $20.81 billion versus estimates for $18.65 billion.

SAP reported Q1 EPS of $1.69 well ahead of the $1.13 estimate. Revenue lagged coming in at $7.66 billion versus $7.67 billion expected.

Also before the open, DR Horton reported fiscal Q2 results. EPS of $2.53 beat the $2.15 estimate. Revenue of $6.45 billion also beat the $6.1 billion estimate.

Market Reaction

S&P 500 futures are flat at 4,162, while Nasdaq futures are marginally lower at 13,908. SAP shares are up 0.3% at $142.35. AT&T (T) shares are up 2% at $30.70.

