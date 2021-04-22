Breaking: American Airlines (AAL) releases Q1 2021 results, EPS misses

American Airlines (AAL) reported Q1 2021 earnings. Earnings per share (EPS) missed expectations, coming in at $4.32 versus forecasts for $4.30. Revenue also missed, coming in at $4 billion versus a $4.04 billion estimate.
American Airlines said it sees Q2 sales down 40% versus 2019.
The Q1 loss was less than a year earlier as demand increases. Q1 loss was $1.25 billion versus $2.24 billion a year earlier.
AAL stock forecast
American Airlines (AAL) shares are trading at $21.57, up 3%.
