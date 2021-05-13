Breaking: Alibaba (BABA) reports Q1 results Revenue, EPS beat estimates

Alibaba (BABA) reported first quarter 2021 results before the open on Thursday. Revenue for the quarter was 187.395 billion yuan, an increase of 64% and ahead of the forecasted 180.41 billion yuan. The quarterly net loss was 7.6 billion yuan due to a fine from the Chinese regulator. Earnings per share (EPS) were $1.88 ahead of the $1.78 estimate.
Mobile monthly average users were 925 million, up 23 million from December.
BABA stock forecast
BABA shares are trading at $219 in premarket trading on Thursday, a loss of 0.4%.
