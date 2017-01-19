Boris Schlossberg: USD/JPY at 130.00 possible in the next 18 months

Boris Schlossberg, Managing Director and Founding Partner of BK Asset Management, notes during 'How to trade President Donald Trump?' the Dollar vs. the Japanese Yen still has a decent upside potential due to Trump's creative actions to boost the US economy beyond most people reality.

Key Quotes

"Demand is the key economic issue right now."

"Distribution of income, another problem to tackle - 1% of people over the last 30 years took all the growth."

"Federal minimum wage is going to $15.00 - creates a massive amount of spending. Is this what Trump will do? Probably not, but there is a path to achieve 4% growth."