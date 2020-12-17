Boris Johnson: EU talks are in a serious situation

Boris Johnson has stated that EU talks are in a serious situation.

''It now looks very likely agreement won't be reached unless EU positions shift substantially.''

And here's Downing Streets take of the call ☎️ :



“The Prime Minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious situation." pic.twitter.com/Gh8iZciKPt — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) December 17, 2020

Sky News Europe Correspondent, Adam parsons states, ''EU diplomatic sources have told me that fishing, rather than the level playing field, is now the most difficult issue in negotiations. Talks are continuing.''

Laura Kuenssberg at the BBC said, ''And the No 10 version - unless the EU budges, we're drifting towards no deal.

These headlines follow a series of negative comments from various officials on both sides of the channel:

GBP/USD update

The prior comments from Gove and Von der Leyen shook some longs out of the picture.

And then Johnson's comments tipped the price over the edge to the lower bounds of near term support as follows:

The price has subsequently broken the first layer of support and now tests the next layer which would be expected to hold initial tries.

What to expect from here?

If the bears throw in the towel here, the correction back to test the prior lows would be expected of the M-formation:

A full 61.8% Fibonacci retracement or just a 50% mean reversion would likely attract further selling pressures and result in a downside extension in a fresh bearish impulse into deeper demand territory.