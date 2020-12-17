Boris Johnson: EU talks are in a serious situation

Boris Johnson has stated that EU talks are in a serious situation.
''It now looks very likely agreement won't be reached unless EU positions shift substantially.''
And here's Downing Streets take of the call ☎️ :— Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) December 17, 2020
“The Prime Minister underlined that the negotiations were now in a serious situation." pic.twitter.com/Gh8iZciKPt
Reporters
Sky News Europe Correspondent, Adam parsons states, ''EU diplomatic sources have told me that fishing, rather than the level playing field, is now the most difficult issue in negotiations. Talks are continuing.''
EU diplomatic sources have told me that fishing, rather than the level playing field, is now the most difficult issue in negotiations.— Adam Parsons (@adamparsons) December 17, 2020
Talks are continuing
Laura Kuenssberg at the BBC said, ''And the No 10 version - unless the EU budges, we're drifting towards no deal.
“The PM underlined the negotiations were now in a serious situation. Time was very short and it now looked very likely that the agreement would not be reached unless the EU position changed substantially."
And the No 10 version - unless the EU budges, we're drifting towards no deal “The PM underlined the negotiations were now in a serious situation. Time was very short and it now looked very likely that agreement would not be reached unless the EU position changed substantially."— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 17, 2020
These headlines follow a series of negative comments from various officials on both sides of the channel:
- Von der Leyen: Big differences remain, negotiations will continue tomorrow
- Brexit News: UK's Gove says Brexit talks could go beyond Christmas
GBP/USD update
The prior comments from Gove and Von der Leyen shook some longs out of the picture.
And then Johnson's comments tipped the price over the edge to the lower bounds of near term support as follows:
The price has subsequently broken the first layer of support and now tests the next layer which would be expected to hold initial tries.
What to expect from here?
If the bears throw in the towel here, the correction back to test the prior lows would be expected of the M-formation:
A full 61.8% Fibonacci retracement or just a 50% mean reversion would likely attract further selling pressures and result in a downside extension in a fresh bearish impulse into deeper demand territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.