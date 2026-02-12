TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD: Hauser hawkishness underpins upside – OCBC

AUD/USD: Hauser hawkishness underpins upside – OCBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

OCBC’s FX strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong note that hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Hauser have supported the Australian Dollar, even as lower Australian bond yields show rates markets remain cautious. The bank has extended its bullish view, lifting its end-2026 AUD/USD forecast to 0.73 from 0.69, while highlighting a disconnect between FX strength and muted OIS pricing for further RBA hikes.

RBA rhetoric versus cautious rates pricing

"Hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Hauser supported the AUD overnight."

"Hauser warned that inflation remains “too high” and that the Board cannot allow it to persist much longer."

"We have extended our bullish AUD view, now forecasting AUDUSD at 0.73 by end-2026 (previously 0.69)."

"However, the muted reaction in the OIS market—still pricing roughly 20bp of cumulative hikes by May and about 36bp by year-end—suggests bond investors remain unconvinced that the RBA’s hawkish tone will translate into a sustained policy shift."

"Lower Australian bond yields reinforce this disconnect between FX and rates markets."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.1900

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.1900

EUR/USD gains traction and edges higher toward 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to benefit from the upbeat employment data following an initial positive reaction, allowing the pair to find a foothold.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD clings to moderate gains above 1.3600 following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed that the UK economy expanded at an annual pave of 1% in Q4. Meanwhile, the improving risk mood causes the USD to lose interest and helps the pair edge higher.

Gold retreats from February highs, holds above $5,000

Gold retreats from February highs, holds above $5,000

Gold corrects lower after touching a fresh February-high above $5,100 but manages to hold comfortably above $5,000. The positive shift seen in risk mood limits the safe-haven precious metal's strength, while the trading action remains choppy ahead of Friday's key US inflation data.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers