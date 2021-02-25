BOK’s Lee: Uncertainties to growth path too high to start considering policy tightening

“Thursday's rate decision was unanimous,” the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at the post-monetary policy press conference on Thursday.

It will take a while for demand side inflationary pressure to catch up.

Pace of South Korea recovery depends on how fast consumption rebounds.

Uncertainties to growth path too high to start considering policy tightening.

Closely monitoring rising bond yields.

Earlier today, the South Korean central keep the key interest rates steady at 0.50% at its February monetary policy meeting.