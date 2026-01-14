BoJ’s Ueda says rate-hike path intact if economy, prices, wages develop in line

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that he still intends to lift interest rates if economic and price development are in line with the forecast, wages and prices rise moderately, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Key quotes

We will keep raising rates and adjust the degree of monetary easing in line with the improvement in the economy and inflation if our outlook materializes.



Wages and inflation are likely to keep rising gradually.



An appropriate adjustment of monetary easing will usher in the smooth achievement of our price target and longer-term growth in our economy.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.06% on the day at 159.20.