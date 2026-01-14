TRENDING:
BoJ’s Ueda says rate-hike path intact if economy, prices, wages develop in line

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that he still intends to lift interest rates if economic and price development are in line with the forecast, wages and prices rise moderately, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. 

Key quotes

We will keep raising rates and adjust the degree of monetary easing in line with the improvement in the economy and inflation if our outlook materializes. 

Wages and inflation are likely to keep rising gradually.

An appropriate adjustment of monetary easing will usher in the smooth achievement of our price target and longer-term growth in our economy.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.06% on the day at 159.20.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

