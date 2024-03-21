BoJ’s Ueda expects to maintain accommodative monetary policy for the time being

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that the Japanese central bank expected to maintain the accommodative monetary policy for the time being.
Key quotes
“BoJ expected to maintain accommodative monetary policy for the time being.”
“Accommodative monetary policy likely to underpin the economy.”
“Cost-push pressure on inflation dissipating but service prices continue to rise moderately.”
“Recent wage negotiation data, hearing on companies confirmed wage-inflation cycle strengthening.”
“Medium, long-term inflation expectations heading toward 2%.”
“BoJ will support the economy, and prices by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions for the time being.”
“We could have waited until inflation stays at 2% for a long time, before exiting massive stimulus but that could have led to a sharp increase in upside risk to price outlook.”
Market reaction
The USD/JPY pair is trading at 150.45, losing 0.53% on the day at the time of writing.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
