The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) powerful monetary policy easing is exerting the intended effects on the economy, policymaker Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday.

The BOJ will strive to aid corporate funding and maintain market stability, Sakurai added.

Further comments

“Must take swift, appropriate action as needed if the economy's recovery is delayed due to pandemic.”

“Monetary policy only has an indirect impact on stimulating the economy via financial institutions.”

“Expect inflation to remain weak for now.”

USD/JPY weighed by USD weakness

USD/JPY is testing lows of 105.36, reached on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.