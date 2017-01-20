BOJ’s Nakaso: Japan's financial system remains stable

BOJ’s Nakaso: Japan's financial system remains stableBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governor Nakaso is now on the wires, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting held by the International Bankers Association of Japan in Tokyo.
Key Headlines:
Japan's financial system remains stable
Responsibility of central banks to ensure that its monetary policy action not destabilize international financial system
It is important to monitor, analyze carefully the dollar funding environment of non-US banks as an area of potential vulnerability of the global economy