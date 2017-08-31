BOJ’s Masai: Still some distance to achieving 2% inflation target

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takako Masai is out on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Ehime.

Main Headlines:

Still some distance to achieving 2 pct inflation target

Momentum to achieving price target is strengthening steadily

Delay in hitting price target unfortunate but what's important is to explain factors behind delay, pursue policy to lay grounds to achieve target

Expect Japan's economy to continue expanding moderately

Japan's yield curve is shaped in line with BOJ's directive under its yield curve control (YCC) policy