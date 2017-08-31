BOJ’s Masai: Still some distance to achieving 2% inflation target

BOJ’s Masai: Still some distance to achieving 2% inflation targetBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takako Masai is out on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Ehime.
Main Headlines:
Still some distance to achieving 2 pct inflation target
Momentum to achieving price target is strengthening steadily
Delay in hitting price target unfortunate but what's important is to explain factors behind delay, pursue policy to lay grounds to achieve target
Expect Japan's economy to continue expanding moderately
Japan's yield curve is shaped in line with BOJ's directive under its yield curve control (YCC) policy
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.