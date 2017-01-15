BOJ’s Kuroda: Will maintain QQE with YCC for as long as needed to achieve 2% price target

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda was on the wires last hours, via Reuters, commenting on the bank’s monetary policy program.

Key Headlines:

Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend

Japan's economy expected to expand moderately as a trend

Japan consumer inflation likely to be slightly negative or around zero pct for time being

Japan's financial system maintaining stability

BOJ will maintain QQE with yield curve control (YCC) for as long as needed to achieve 2 pct inflation in stable manner

BOJ will adjust monetary policy as needed to maintain economy's momentum to achieve its price target

BOJ will continue expanding monetary base until core CPI stably exceeds 2 pct