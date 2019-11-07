BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue with massive monetary easing to achieve 2%

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, with the key headlines found below.

Will continue with massive monetary easing to achieve 2%.

It's true it's taking time to hit 2% price target.

USD/JPY is off the 108.66 lows on the dovish comments by the BOJ Chief Kuroda, trading around 108.75, still down -0.20% on the day.