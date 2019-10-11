BOJ’s Kuroda: We have various options to ease monetary policy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that we have various options to ease monetary policy.

Additional Comments:

Shouldn't judge BOJ tools just by looking at short-term policy target level alone.

BOJ policy can be very accommodative as compared to the Fed, ECB.

BOJ has ample room for further action.

Will carefully weigh the costs and benefits of each measure.

Japan's progress towards achieving 2% inflation has been very slow due to various factors.

USD/JPY continues to trade better bid around 108 handle, supported by growing US-China trade optimism, as markets look to China’s Liu and US President Trump’s meeting later today at 1845 GMT.