BOJ’s Kuroda: Not at stage where we can examine timing, specifics of exit from ultra-easy policy

Speaking at a scheduled event on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, “we are not at a stage where we can examine timing, specifics of exit from the ultra-easy policy as inflation still distant from our target.”

“Once inflation approaches our target, we will communicate appropriately our specific strategy on exiting ultra-easy policy,” Kuroda added.

The central bank Governor said: “Japan exports picking up but must watch developments as there are various risks such as pandemic's impact, US-China tensions, protectionism.”

