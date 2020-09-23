Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 23:
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK. An optimism tone struck by the Fed policymakers and strong US housing data offered extra legs to the greenback rally.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the economy stands resilient throughout the crisis while the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that the central bank could raise interest rates before the 2% average inflation target is reached.
The US-Sino tensions once again resurfaced after US President Donald Trump accused China once again before the United Nations General Assembly, holding it accountable for having "unleashed" COVID-19 on the world.
Asian equities were a mixed bag, albeit supported by the bounce on Wall Street overnight. The US stock futures traded with mild gains, as the dollar remained robust across the board.
AUD/USD was the weakest across the fx board, courtesy of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut calls and Australian Retail Sales slump. NZD/USD briefly bounced from monthly lows of 0.6599 on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) status quo on the interest rates and asset purchases. The RBNZ, however, flagged the prospects of negative rates, which clipped the kiwi’s rebound. USD/JPY kept the bid tone intact while holding steady just above the 105 level.
EUR/USD dropped to fresh two-month lows of 1.1675, as the shared currency remained undermined by rising growth worries, in the face of restrictions and localized lockdowns in many Eurozone economies amid surging virus cases. All eyes remain on the Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
GBP/USD held the lower ground on 1.2700 after UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson unveiled new restrictions while the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey ruled out negative interest rates in the near-term. Brexit drama is back in the spotlight, as EU’s Barnier heads to London for informal trade talks. Sky News reported that the Brexit talks are going “a bit” better than expected.
Gold extended declines below $1900 ahead of the second day of Powell’s testimony on the virus impact. WTI traded in the red below $40 after a surprise rise in the API US crude inventories.
Cryptocurrencies’ traded subdued, with Bitcoin ranging around the $10,500 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest since July 27 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD drops to multi-week lows below 1.17 on dollar demand. Fed's policymaker struck an optimistic tone on Tuesday, putting a bid under the greenback. Above-forecast Eurozone PMIs are needed to stall EUR/USD's sell-off.
GBP/USD: Brexit, virus probe pullback from two-month low ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD attempts recovery above 1.2700 ahead of the London open. BOE’s Bailey ruled out negative rates while UK PM Boris Johnson announced activity restrictions to ward off the coronavirus resurgence risk. Preliminary readings of UK September PMIs will be key to watch.
XAU/USD bears aim for August low under $1,900
Gold stays heavy for third consecutive day, eyes Monday’s low of $1,882.34 as immediate support. US dollar stays bullish while refreshing the highest levels since July 27. Global PMIs are in focus given the central bankers’ readiness for more.
Forex Today: US dollar’s haven demand in vogue ahead of a busy day
The US dollar continued to draw haven demand amid renewed US-China tensions and dwindling global economic recovery, as coronavirus resurgence rattled Europe and the UK.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.