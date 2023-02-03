Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the Japanese parliament on Friday, the “BoJ must maintain the ultra-easy policy to support the economy and create an environment for firms to hike wages.”
The central bank chief said that he “expects wages to rise quite significantly due to a very tight job market.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 128.57, down 0.07% on the day.
