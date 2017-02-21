BOJ’s Kuroda: More easing possible if required to meet price target

BOJ Governor Kuroda is back on the wires now, via Reuters, providing fresh hints on the bank’s monetary policy program going forward.

Key Headlines:

Chance of deepening negative rates low for now

BOJ ready to ease further if needed to hit 2 pct inflation target

Japan's economic growth accelerating

Inflation on track to hit 2 pct inflation during fiscal 2018, as we project in our quarterly report

BOJ's JGB buying proceeding smoothly, likely won't face any disruptions ahead

Meanwhile, USD/JPY moved slightly away from lows of 113.33 on BOJ Kuroda’s comments, and now trades at 113.40, still down -0.26%.