BoJ's Kuroda: Monetary policy is not at an impasse

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, was out with some comments in the last hour, saying that targeting 2% inflation has resulted in Japan no longer being in deflation.
Additional quotes:
- BoJ monetary policy is not at an impasse.
- Not aiming to buy green bonds on a priority basis.
- Not prioritising green bonds in corporate bond buying.
- Climate action does not mean a shift in policy for the 2% goal.
The comments did little to influence the Japanese yen, which remains well supported by the risk-off impulse in the market and momentarily dragged the USD/JPY pair below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
