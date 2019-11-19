BOJ’s Kuroda: Japan economy sustaining momentum to hit BOJ’s price goal

More comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Chief Kuroda, via Reuters, as he continues to speak on the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control in the Diet.

Board does not see us reaching our 2% goals in fiscal 2021.

Japan's economy sustaining momentum to hit BOJ’s price goal.

BOJ has no preconception on its next policy step.

If risks Japan's economy loses momentum to hit price goal heighten, BOJ will ease without hesitation via steps including rate cuts.

BOJ’s ETF buying remains an important part of its monetary policy.

BOJ’s ETF buying is flexible, can exceed or fall short of the amount it indicates as rough guidance depending on market developments.

USD/JPY has ticked up a few pips from the 108.47 lows on BOJ Governor Kuroda's dovish comments, although the bias remains to the downside amid fresh worries over the US-China Phase One trade deal.