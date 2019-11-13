BOJ’s Kuroda: Important for Japan to ensure it has market's trust in medium, long-term fiscal health

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he makes his scheduled speech in the Japanese parliament (Diet).

Key Quotes:

If market trust over Japan’s finances is lost, Govt may face difficulty procuring funds from market via JGB issuance.

Important for Japan to ensure it has market's trust in medium, long-term fiscal health.

No truth that Japan’s fiscal, monetary policy is based on the US theory of MMT.

BOJ buys bonds for the purpose of creating appropriate shape of yield curve, achieving its price target.

His comments had little to no impact on USD/JPY, as the Yen remains better bid amid risk-off in the Asian equities, as the US-China trade deal stalemate weighs.