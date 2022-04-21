“Excessive, short-term fx volatility would affect business activity,” Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday.
Additional quotes
Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
The BOJ will carefully watch impact of fx moves on Japan’s economy, prices.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is seeing some fresh buying on these above comments, hitting daily highs at 128.60, up 0.54% on the day.
