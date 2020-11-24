BOJ’s Etoh: Central bank seen spending up to $478 million under bank aid scheme

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to spend up to $478 million under the bank aid scheme, the central bank Executive Director Kimihiro Etoh said in a parliamentary address on Tuesday.

The official said that “if all regional lenders with accounts at the BOJ were to meet requirements to apply for the scheme, the BOJ will likely pay around 40-50 billion yen to these lenders,” per Reuters.

USD/JPY steady above 104.50

USD/JPY holds steady at 104.56, underpinned by the market optimism while the further upside remains capped amid a broadly subdued US dollar.