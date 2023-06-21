BoJ’s Adachi: Focus is on goods prices around summer

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Seji Adachi is back on the wires this Wednesday, making some comments on the Japanese inflation outlook.
Additional quotes
Impact of falling raw material prices on CPI will appear with a lag of about nine months.
Impact of falling raw material prices will likely begin to appear in CPI data for July onward.
Focus is on goods prices around summer.
If goods prices do not fall around summer, we may have to revise our baseline scenario that consumer inflation will slow back below 2% around middle of current fiscal year.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading close to the intraday high of 141.86, up 0.22% on the day.
