BoJ’s Adachi: It is too early to make changes to easy monetary policy

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Seji Adachi said on Wednesday, “it is too early to make changes to easy monetary policy.”
Additional quotes
Inflation has accelerated faster than I anticipated.
Our base price scenario is fraught with uncertainty.
The price outlook contains both upside and downside risks, with the longer-run downside risks appearing to be greater.
Such risks to the price outlook must be considered when deciding whether to adjust monetary policy.
Given the risks to the global economy, Japan's economy must be wary of downside risks.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is defending minor bids near 141.60 on the dovish BoJ commentary.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6800 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
AUD/USD eases below 0.6800, fading the bounce in Wednesday's Asian session. The Aussie remains on a cautious footing as the market gears up for the bi-annual testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US=China woes also cap the upside in the pair.
USD/JPY bounces off 100-hour SMA, trades with a mild positive bias above mid-141.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the mid-141.00s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Gold keeps sight on $1,918 and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony Premium
Gold price is treading water near $1,940 this Wednesday, licking its wounds following an extended decline. All eyes now turn toward US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony amid heightened hawkish rate hike expectations and strong United States economic data.
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
UK Inflation Preview: Pound Sterling set to soar on sticky inflation, breaking BoE bearishness Premium
The lowest inflation in 14 months – these are the expectations from Britain's upcoming inflation read. But a drop is only one option, and an annual 8.4% price rise is nothing to be cheerful for.