BoJ Ueda: Underlying inflation rate remains below target

Dhwani Mehta

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday, “underlying inflation rate remains below target, therefore we are maintaining an accomodative monetary policy.”

Additional quotes

BoJ is pursuing an interest rate level that ensures a smooth landing.

Maintaining monetary policy too loose for too long carries risks from achieving the 2% target in a stable manner.

Market reaction

USD/JPY was last seen trading 0.15% higher on the day at 154.80.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.02%0.15%-0.00%0.10%-0.01%0.03%
EUR-0.09%-0.08%0.09%-0.09%0.01%-0.10%-0.05%
GBP-0.02%0.08%0.14%-0.02%0.08%-0.03%0.02%
JPY-0.15%-0.09%-0.14%-0.17%-0.07%-0.18%-0.13%
CAD0.00%0.09%0.02%0.17%0.10%-0.01%0.04%
AUD-0.10%-0.01%-0.08%0.07%-0.10%-0.12%-0.07%
NZD0.00%0.10%0.03%0.18%0.00%0.12%0.05%
CHF-0.03%0.05%-0.02%0.13%-0.04%0.07%-0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

