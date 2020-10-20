BOJ to cut economic, price forecasts in quarterly projections due next week – Reuters

The Bank of Japan is seen downgrading this fiscal year's economic and inflation outlooks in its quarterly assessment report due to be released at next week's monetary policy review meeting, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking.
Key takeaways
"It's somewhat weaker than three months ago," one of the sources said of this fiscal year's growth projections.
“The main reason for the downward revision in growth is the bigger-than-expected economic slump in April-June and soft consumption during the summer.”
“The nine-member board is also seen slightly trimming its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year, due largely to the impact of a government campaign offering discounts to domestic travel.”
Meanwhile, the latest Bloomberg survey of analysts showed Monday, the BOJ is unlikely to make any changes to its monetary policy settings but it could extend the duration of its measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic by January.
USD/JPY well bid in Asia
USD/JPY holds the higher ground above 105.50 amid broad US dollar strength, as sentiment remains cautiously optimistic ahead of the US fiscal stimulus deadline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to three-week lows below 0.7050 amid dovish RBA
AUD/USD trades near three-week lows below 0.7050 as RBA's minutes and policymaker Kent boost Nov rate cut calls. The RBA minutes supported the case for additional easing next month. PBOC left key rates unchanged.
USD/JPY holds gains above 105.50 amid positive S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY extends Monday’s recovery moves above 105.50, benefiting from gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid a cautious tone on the Asian stocks heading into Tuesday's US fiscal stimulus deadline.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped ahead of US stimulus deadline
Gold (XAU/USD) remains in limbo, as it continues with the range play around $1900. A lack of progress and clarity on the US fiscal stimulus keeps the XAU bulls unmotivated. Meanwhile, the US dollar draws bids amid increased haven demand.
Deal dance & hand-holding
Markets soured on the prospects for a US stimulus deal to start the week but that's not the only thing to consider. The Swiss franc was the top performer while the Australian dollar lagged.
WTI: Slips below $41.00 inside monthly ascending triangle
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from the resistance line of a short-term triangle. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filter. A clear break of $42.10 becomes necessary to convince buyers.