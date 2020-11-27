The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering plans to extend the measures aimed at easing corporate funding strains beyond March, Jiji Press reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

This report comes as no surprise, given the coronavirus resurgence in the country, with Tokyo having reported a record 570 new infections as of Friday.

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike called on for shorter business hours amid the virus growth.

The BOJ is expected to reach a decision on extending the measures at a rate review in either December or January.

USD/JPY hovers around 104.00

USD/JPY remains pressured amid broad US dollar’s weakness, keeping its range around 104.00, at the time of writing.