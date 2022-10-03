BoJ summary of opinions: BoJ must maintain current monetary easing until inflation stably exceeds 2%

The Bank of Japan's September meeting's summary of opinions states that Japan's core consumer inflation is likely to accelerate toward the year-end with a narrow pace of increase thereafter.
Key notes
- Expect wide range of goods to see price rises ahead.
- Challenges remain to achieve boj's 2% inflation target as yet to confirm japan will see sustained wage rises.
- We must be humble, carefully scrutinise without any preset idea risk japan's inflation may sharply overshoot expectations including via fx moves.
- We must scrutinise wage moves, mechanism behind japan's price moves as existing indicators swayed largely by import price moves.
- There is chance japan will see high wage growth given tight labour market.
- Pandemic-relief programme ought to be phased out as japan only half-way in seeing end to pandemic
- BoJ must maintain easy policy as output gap remains negative, even though there is significant risk inflation may overshoot expectations.
- BoJ must maintain current monetary easing until inflation stably exceeds 2%, driven by rise in trend such as services prices.
- No immediate need to change monetary policy guidance now as we are in a phase where close scrutiny needed on whether japan will see positive cycle of wage, prices.
- Some point to interest rate divergence as factors driving yen declines.
- Desirable to maintain current foward guidance with dovish bias as impact of pandemic uncertain, inflation likely to slow next fiscal year and onward
- When right timing comes, important to have appropriate communication with market on exit strategy from easy policy.
USD/JPY under pressure
Meanwhile, financial markets have been in turmoil which has been playing into the hands of the US dollar. With that being said, bears are moving into USD/JPY as follows:
144.60/70 is the support structure and a close below here on an hourly basis could be significant and open the way for a run on liquidity below 144 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Test of a fresh two-year low at 0.6360 looks imminent
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded sharply in the Tokyo session after dropping below 0.6400. The rebound move is still a pullback after a healthy decline and should not be considered a reversal for now. A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-EMAs adds to the downside filters.
EUR/USD oscillates around 0.9800 as investors prepare for US employment data
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 0.9800 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways in a 0.9780-0.9815 range as the currency domain is developing itself ahead of the US employment data.
Gold marches towards $1,680 amid lower consensus for US ISM data
Gold price has given an upside break of the minor consolidation, in early Asia, formed in a $1,660.20-1,663.32. The precious metal is marching towards the critical hurdle of $1,680.00 as the market participants are expecting a decline in the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Polkadot price at risk of printing new lows for 2022
Polkadot (DOT) price action has been on the cusp of breaking the chains of the bear market as, at one point this week, bulls tried to make a run for $6.92. Instead, they were cut short in their tracks by a very simple technical cap.
Fed resorts to brute force in desperate bid to regain respect
Another tumultuous week of trading in asset markets is raising hopes for a peak in the USD and a bottom in precious metals. The Fed note spiked again versus the euro and other troubled foreign currencies on Monday before pulling back sharply mid-week.