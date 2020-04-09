BOJ Official: Coronavirus outbreak is inflicting severe damage on Japan’s regional economies

A Bank of Japan (BOJ) official is now on the wires, via Reuters, expressing his take on the Japanese economy following the release of the central bank’s economic assessment report.
Key quotes
Coronavirus outbreak is inflicting severe damage on Japan’s regional economies.
Must scrutinize impact of pandemic on regional economy as developments could change sharply.
It is first time since January 2009 for BOJ to cut economic assessment of all 9 regions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of Eurogroup meeting, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 as tensions mount ahead of the Eurogroup meetings which have previously ended in acrimony. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Fed Chair Powell's speech are all eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.24 after as Johnson's condition, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, consolidating its gains as UK monthly GDP disappoints with -0.1% in February. PM Johnson's condition is stable, but he remains in intensive care. US jobless claims, consumer confidence, and Powell's speech are awaited.
Forex Today: Guide to six critical coronavirus-linked market movers, fasten your seat belts
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic in what seems like the "calm before the storm." The safe-haven dollar and yen losing some ground ahead of a packed day that is all related to the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected nearly 1.5 million people and taken the lives of nearly 89,000.
WTI consolidates the upside near $26 amid imminent OPEC+ output cuts
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is consolidating the advance to a new two-day high of 26.66, as the bulls take a breather the recent bounce back from near 25.60 region. At the press time, the US oil trades at 26.05, still up 3.80% so far.
Gold: Recovery rally weakens demand for put options
Gold has gained significant ground over the last couple of weeks. The yellow metal bottomed out near $1,515 on March 20 and was last seen trading near $1,650 per ounce, representing a 0.38% gain on the day. Prices hit a high of $1,678 on Tuesday.