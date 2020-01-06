BOJ now holds 43.9% of all outstanding government debt

Bank of Japan (BOJ) now holds 43.9% of all outstanding Japanese government debt compared to just 8% in 2008, Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Robeco ONE and Robeco Pension Return Portfolio, tweeted on Sunday.
Since 2013, the central bank has been buying up massive amounts of Japanese government bonds in an effort to keep the long-term interest rates at 0% and propel the country's low annual inflation rate toward its 2% target.
BOJ's attempt to achieve 2% inflation has come up short – the consumer price index rate is currently running at 0.5%. However, its balance sheet size has increased sharply with bond holdings rising sharply from 8% to 43.9%.
The central bank, therefore, has limited room to expand stimulus and may have a tough time keeping the gains in the Japanese yen under check during the next round of major risk aversion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
