Analysts at TD Securities note that the Bank of Japan kept policy unchanged as widely expected and also left its forward guidance for policy rates and overall economic assessment unchanged.
Key Quotes
“Despite the "Phase 1" agreement between the US and China, BoJ highlighted significant" downside risks from overseas. BoJ introduced an ETF lending facility, first announced in April, to improve ETF liquidity. BoJ Governor sounded cautious in his press conference later, highlighting significant downside risks and a policy stance maintained towards easing.”
