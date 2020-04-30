BoJ March meeting minutes: Several board members said consumer, household sentiment could sour rapidly

In the Bank of Japan March meeting minutes, it has stated that several board members said consumer, household sentiment could sour rapidly if markets remain unstable.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends recovery gains above 107.00 as US Pres. Trump renews trade war fears
While a 10-pip range between 107.13 and 107.23 restricts USD/JPY moves during the last hour, the yen pair does extend the pullback from multi-day low. Japan’s Tokyo CPI, virus/trade headlines will be the key to watch.
AUD/USD: Bears attacking 0.6500 after pullback from seven-week top
AUD/USD respects the seller’s entry near the multi-day high. Aussie PMIs can offer immediate direction, virus updates remain as the key driver. Market sentiment dwindled amid downbeat macros, ECB’s lack of bold moves and US President Trump's attack on China.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Focus on three-week-old support trendline near $1,680
Gold prices recover from weekly low, nears short-term key support line. Sustained trading below 100-bar SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers to conquer during the recovery.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.